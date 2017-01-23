“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters in December

(WBAY) – Save the date, “Star Wars” fans.

The next installment in the Skywalker saga will land in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

Episode VIII is called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, and follows the events and characters of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

The cast includes the late Carrie Fisher as Leia. It has been reported that Fisher finished her “The Last Jedi” scenes before her Dec. 27 death.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd also has a role.

Mark Hamill is back as Luke Skywalker. And of course we’ll see Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2.

Many “Force Awakens” alums are also back: Daisy Ridley is Rey; Adam Driver is Kylo Ren; John Boyega is Finn; and Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron.