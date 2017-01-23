State agency highlights climate change, 2 others ignore

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – While two Wisconsin state agencies have scrubbed references to climate change from their web sites, the Division of Emergency Management has released new information on global warming and its effects on the state.

Wisconsin emergency management officials, in an online post, describe how climate change could generate flooding, drought and forest fires.

The information is a departure from how the Department of Natural Resources and state Public Service Commission have handled climate change on their websites. The two agencies, which regulate coal-fired power plants, removed references to global warming and human-generated greenhouse cases.

The Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2iVVvZG ) reports the DNR last month instead inserted language that said climate change is a matter of scientific debate.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)