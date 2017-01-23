Suspect in mugging, attempted bank robbery arrested in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton police arrested a 44-year-old local woman suspected in a mugging and an attempted bank robbery which both happened early Monday afternoon.

Police received a report that a woman walked into the U.S. Bank on North Durkee Street and announced she was robbing the bank, but she walked out without getting any money.

Police realized they already had the suspect in custody.

Just minutes before the call to U.S. Bank, police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery in the area of North Oneida and East Harris streets. A woman fought to steal a 64-year-old woman’s purse. During the struggle, the victim suffered an injury to her lower body.

The robber fled, but police found her nearby and realized she’d tried to hide some of her outer clothing.

She was taken to the Outagamie County Jail, and police are seeking charges of disorderly conduct and strong armed robbery. They expect other charges against her, too.

The victim of the mugging was taken to a hospital for treatment.