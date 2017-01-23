Teen accused of Oshkosh school threats now faces sex assault charge

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A teenager accused of making threats that closed Oshkosh high schools is now also charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.

Police say Dylan Bird, who’s 17, admitted having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl more than once last year, and that the girl corroborated his statements.

Bird, Andrew Monroe and a 15-year-old boy who hasn’t been identified because of his age are all accused of being party to the crime of making terrorist threats.

According to the criminal complaint, the teens had been talking about not wanting to go to school, and that it would be “funny.” Prosecutors say Bird and the 15-year-old called 911 twice to make threats.

Classes at North and West high schools were canceled for a day as a precaution.

The sexual assault charge against Bird carries a penalty of up to 9 months in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted.