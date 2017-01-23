“The Bachelor” Comes to Northeast Wisconsin

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) — At 7 p.m. Monday, millions across the country will be tuning in to watch ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Viewers are watching to see which womans wins over 36-year-old Waukesha-native Nick Viall’s heart.

This week’s episode features northeast Wisconsin.

Knigge Farms in Omro got an unexpected phone call in October.

It was TV show producers wanting to check out their dairy farm and possibly film an episode for an unnamed reality show.

The producers liked what they saw.

“They were going to show up the next day to film, which was kind of a short timeline,” said Charlie Knigge, owner and operator of Knigge Farms. “Really surprised with that.”

It wasn’t until then the farmers learned the name of the show and that “The Bachelor” would be filming there.

“I know of the show, but never really sat down to watch a whole episode,” Knigge said.

The next day, the cast and crew took over the farm.

“Probably 18 or 20 vans all of equipment. Anywhere, I’m guessing, 30 to 35 production people said Knigge. “It was a group date so there were 10 to 15 girls out on the farm, and Nick, the production crew,” he added. “Showed them the barn. They did some different activities out on the farm.”

The crew spent about 8.5 hours at the farm then traveled to the Paine Art Center in Oshkosh, where they finished out their day.

“There was a date that some of the girls did go on,” Michelle Rector, event manager at the Paine Art Center, said. “Producers and some of the crew arrived around 2:00, filming was done later in the day. I think everyone left around 4:00 in the morning.”

Both the farm and the Paine Center said they were excited to watch Monday’s episode.

“It’s really curious to see how much of that’s going to be shown on TV,” said Knigge.

They both want to show people who may not be their typical audience what they have to offer.

“Modern dairy, we’re doing things right, we’re taking care of our cows,” Knigge said.

“I’m hopeful that people see that it’s one of the more romantic spots in Wisconsin,” said Rector.