Two Green Bay school referendums decided for April ballot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) –

Two Green Bay Area Public School referendums will officially be on the ballot for voters this April. On Monday night, the school board approved what will be included in the referendum.

The first item on the ballot lets voters decide whether they want to spend $68,250,000 on school construction projects, mostly to relieve overcrowding in schools on the east side.

That amount includes the total replacement of Baird Elementary School — and, adds room for more students in Eisenhower, Martin, Red smith, Sullivan and Danz schools.

About $8 million would be spent on upgrading front-entrance security inside seven schools.

Webster Elementary School, Washington Middle School and East High School would get about a $5 million boost to their fine arts programs.

The school board president says the board has spent more than a year crunching numbers and widdling down extras to reach the $68 million. “Deliberately looking at critical needs and not creating a list of things that are fancy and extra and things like that, said Brenda Warren, School Board President. “I mean, these are really critical space needs that we have.”

The second question on the ballot asks voters if they want to authorize the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $16.5 million for the next ten years. “That’s necessary because Green Bay and many, many other districts around the state are struggling to keep up with the needs of our students,” Mike Blecha of the Board of Education told Action 2 News. “For the first time in its history, the two year current state budget does not authorize any increase in revenue limits which is really causing some severe hardships.”>

The school board is selling the referendums to voters by talking about taxes.

“We can take on both of these without increasing our tax rate and that is I think a major selling point to our community that they will not be burdened by a lot of extra taxes for school purposes– we can do these without increasing the tax rate,” Blecha said.

Action 2 News reached out to the Brown County Tax Association about that tax statement.

They warn it could be misleading because it only tells half the story.

“Taxes would go down if this referendum didn’t go through, because all they’re doing is they’ve paid off a bunch of debt and they’re re-loading it,” said Richard Parins of the Brown County Tax Association. “Then they don’t have to fight to get it back up again and they say, ‘well, we’re keeping taxes at about the same level!’ yeah, that’s because we’ve been paying off debt for a long time.”

The Brown County Tax Association has not taken a stance for or against the referendums—but they expect to release a statement after more of their research is complete.

Board members will start making the rounds to speak with community groups—including the tax association—in February.