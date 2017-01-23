Two men killed after vehicle plummets into Howard creek

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two men were killed when a vehicle went airborne and plummeted into Beaver Dam Creek in the Village of Howard Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as a 21-year-old Ashwaubenon man and a 24-year-old Green Bay man.

“Evidence of speed and alcohol use were present and may have been factors,” reads a statement from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash in 2000 block of Memorial Drive.

Witnesses saw a car miss a curve on Memorial Drive and cross over the northbound lane. The vehicle went over a guardrail and went airborne, dropping about 30 feet. It landed upside down in Beaver Dam Creek.

Rescue crews arrived to find the passenger area filled with water. They used Jaws of Life and manpower to free the two men in the vehicle.

“Several heroic lifesaving efforts were performed in waist deep ice water by Deputies of BRSO, fireman from Howard FD and Rescue persons from County Rescue,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The men were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The Brown County Dive Team was called in to search the water to make sure there were no other victims.

Memorial Drive was closed for about four hours for crash investigation and reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation.

Names will be released once family members are notified.