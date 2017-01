DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Vandals have damaged more than one dozen mailboxes in a Sturgeon Bay neighborhood.

Police say they’ve taken “numerous reports” of mailbox damage in the 900-1600 blocks of Cove Rd.

Thirteen mailboxes and one yard light were damaged.

Police believe the vandals used a baseball bat or similar object.

Witnesses or tipsters are asked to call police at (920) 746-2450. A cash reward may be available for information that leads to a conviction in this case.