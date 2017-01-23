Wisconsin Democrats defend abortion access with resolution

The Associated Press Published:
madison-capitol-front-view

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have introduced a resolution imploring their Republican colleagues not to restrict abortion access.

Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee and Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison held a news conference to preemptively respond to expected Republican attempts to limit abortion access. The resolution calls on lawmakers to recognize abortions are an essential part of women’s health care and to refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on providers.

The resolution comes a day after the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. Wisconsin Right to Life, a pro-life group, says more than 59 million lives have been lost since the decision.

Republicans control both legislative houses, making it unlikely the resolution will ever get a floor vote.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s