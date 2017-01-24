Coast Guard resumes ice-breaking on Bay of Green Bay

By Published:
Coast Guard ice cutter

BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The U.S. Coast Guard is resuming ice-breaking operations on the waters of Green Bay starting Thursday.

The Coast Guard cutter Mobile Bay is scheduled to break ice from Rock Island passage to the Menominee, Mich., entrance to make way for a ship to reach the port of Marinette.

People using the bay are urged to plan their activities on the ice carefully.

Stay away from shipping channels but remember ice-breaking activities can cause instability — even miles away. That’s in addition to unstable conditions already caused by our recent spell of above-freezing weather.

Never go on the ice alone, and let family and friends know where you’re going and when they should expect you back.

