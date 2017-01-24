COMING UP: Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards

(WBAY) Will “La La Land” lead the nominations in the “City of Stars”? Will the Academy shine its glow on “Moonlight”?

Movie buffs will find out Tuesday morning at 7:18 with the announcement of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards.

Academy members Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will announce the Oscar nominations.

Mobile users should click here to watch the live stream of the nominations. (If you see video of an Alpaca farm right now, don’t fret. The live stream will switch over to the Oscar nominations as it gets closer to 7:18.)

Favorites for best actor include Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”), Casey Affleck (“Manchester By the Sea”), and Denzel Washington (“Fences”).

Favorites for best actress include Emma Stone (“La La Land”), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), and Amy Adams (“Arrival”).

Of course there are always surprises and upsets. Some people are pulling for the Marvel movie “Deadpool” to get a nomination for Best Picture.

ABC will air The Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. You can watch it on WBAY-TV 2. Jimmy Kimmel will host.