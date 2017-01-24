Community invited to Fox River Boardwalk meeting Tuesday

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Project leaders are working out details for a boardwalk over the Fox River that would link Kaukauna to Little Chute.

The proposed bridge would begin near the Kaukauna Trail System and end near Island Park Trail in Little Chute.

A public meeting on the boardwalk design plans will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Little Chute Town Hall, 108 West Main Street.

Representatives from design firm GRAEF, the Village of Kaukauna and the Village of Little Chute will discuss those plans and answer questions.

The public is encouraged to give input on the boardwalk design.

“Looking at different styles, whether it be a prefabricated truss-style bridge which is what we have in the park right now, or if it’s going to be a steel girder-type bridge, what kind of decking, what kind of railings,” said Pat Skalecki of GRAEF.

Project leaders tell Action 2 News there is a lot of support for the boardwalk, but some people have concerns about how close it would be to personal properties.

“It’s been such an upgrade over the year with all the improvements that have been done environmentally. That’s a great natural area that people want to have access to. It’s really that bicycle pedestrian mindset the Fox Valley has. It’s a continuation of that,” said Skalecki.

The public meeting starts at 5 p.m. with a presentation, followed by an open house and time for questions and answers.