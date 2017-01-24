How to Play WBAY’s “Extreme Furniture Makeover”

How to Play

Furnitureland in Pulaski is giving away $200 and $5,000 and $10,000 worth of furniture prizes!

Watch Action 2 News at Six (5:30 on Sundays), Action 2 News at 10 (or late edition), and Action 2 News This Morning (even weekends!) for up to 3 chances a day to win!

Submit keywords online or by text message. The deadline for keywords given in the evening and late newscasts is 4 p.m. the next day; the deadline for keywords given in the morning is 4 p.m. the same day. Some “keywords” may be more than one word (example, “shag carpet” — just an example, not a real keyword in this contest).

You don’t need all the keywords to enter, but every one you enter improves your chances of winning — especially handy for the second-place prize!

QUICK LINKS TO ENTER KEYWORDS ONLINE: These links are not active yet. The first keyword will be given Sunday.

Click here to enter the Action 2 News at Six (or Sunday 5:30 pm) keyword

Click here to enter the Action 2 News at Ten keyword

Click here to enter the Action 2 News This Morning keyword

HOW TO ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE:

Text a keyword to 36729. Text only the keyword; don’t add your name or a message. Text each newscast’s keyword separately so you get credit for each entry — this is really important for that second-place drawing!

You’ll receive a “Success!” reply when we receive the keyword. It may take a few minutes to get a response, especially if a keyword was just announced and the system is flooded with entries.

Reply to at least one “Success!” text with your name and hometown to qualify for the second-place $5,000 furniture drawing. This will trigger a message saying “I didn’t understand” because the system can only be programmed to recognize keywords; you can ignore this automated response.

Be sure to read the complete rules.

Answers to common questions and problems

Below, we’ll try to cover common questions from previous contests. If these tips don’t help, please email the webmaster

1. “You asked for my name and hometown, but then I got a text message saying my message wasn’t understood.” The system only knows keywords; anything else triggers the “I didn’t understand” message. IGNORE IT. We have no control over the automated message, but at least it confirms your message was received. Because there’s no registration for entering by text, we don’t know who sent us text messages unless you reply to a “Success!” message with your name and hometown at least once. If your text-message entry is picked as a winner, we can search for messages from the phone number that sent it and find that message with your name. All we can do is ask people to ignore the automated response. If you get this reply after sending a keyword: Make sure the word or phrase you sent was spelled exactly as it appeared on TV, with no preceding words such as “wbay” or “hello” or “John Smith, Oshkosh”

Maybe auto-correct didn’t do you any favors

When did you send it? Keywords expire when the clock reaches 4 p.m. 2. “I don’t get any response when I text.” The WBAY TxT Club system always replies to messages it receives, even if it’s that generic response mentioned above. The system can take up a few minutes to respond, especially when the keyword is first announced and the system is flooded with entries.

Was the message sent to 36729? 3. “The website says the keyword is invalid.” Make sure you’re entering it on the right page. There are 3 separate pages, one for each newscast giving a keyword (you’ll find quick links at the top of this article – These links are not active yet. The first keyword will be given Sunday )

) Make sure you type the keyword as it appeared on TV; capitalization doesn’t matter but spelling does

When did you send it? Keywords expire when the clock reaches 4 p.m. 4. “I get a blank/black/gray/dark gray screen”

or, “I get a message saying I’m ineligible for this contest”

or, “The contest page opens to the screen asking for my contact information, not the keyword and my email address.” If they happen to you, let us know. These errors are very rare but unfortunately take the most explanation, so we apologize to everyone scrolling down the page to the contest rules. People had success following these steps: Check the settings on your web browser. Under the tools section-> Internet options-> security you will see a setting for third-party cookies. You may try lowering this setting to allow cookies to be set. Make sure your browser is up-to-date or consider using a different browser. Nearly all are available for free. Clear your browser’s cache and cookies. These are your browser’s “memory” for automatically logging into web sites and saving graphics so you don’t have to download them when you visit a web page again. To do this, follow these steps:First, you can’t have the contest page open, so close the tab or go to another website; you don’t want the browser remembering a page that isn’t acting properly;

Second, find the setting on your browser for erasing your cache and cookies: Desktop browsers are too varied to covered here. You can find instructions for a multitude of browsers at http://www.aboutcookies.org/how-to-delete-cookies/

are too varied to covered here. You can find instructions for a multitude of browsers at On an iPad , choose the Settings icon on the home screen. Look for “Safari” (or the browser you’re using). Select “Clear Cookies and Data.”

, choose the Settings icon on the home screen. Look for “Safari” (or the browser you’re using). Select “Clear Cookies and Data.” On a Mac , open Safari. On the menu, select Preferences. Click the Privacy tab and click “Clear All Website Data.” You may be asked to confirm.

, open Safari. On the menu, select Preferences. Click the Privacy tab and click “Clear All Website Data.” You may be asked to confirm. On an Android device, open your browser. Find “Settings.” It may be an icon that looks like a gear, or it might be under the menu (the menu may resemble 3 dots or 3 stacked lines). Select Privacy and click “Clear Browsing Data.” You may be asked which data you want cleared. Select Cache and Cookies.If your browser gives you the option to remember passwords, it’s okay — and a lot easier for you — if you say yes, remember. Clearing the cache and cookies doesn’t affect any apps, but websites you logged into with the browser may ask you to log in again the next time you visit. (So, for example, if you use an email app, nothing changes; if you use your browser to visit your email account, you’ll be asked to log in.)Once you erase your cache and cookies, close the web browser. The next time you open it, the contest page will behave normally. 5. “I can’t get the calendar to put in my birthdate” or “The system took 2017 as my birth year and now I can’t enter the contest” Email the web manager, Ted Miller, at tmiller@wbay.com with: Your name, street address, city, state, ZIP Code, phone number, date of birth and one of the current keywords. We’ve had success putting in an entry on their behalf, then the system has their information. We’ve heard from people describing calendars and dropdown lists and sliders, so we suspect this is associated with various browser or operating systems’ features for entering dates. 6. “Where do I download your app?” The Action 2 News On the Go news app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets. Click here for Action 2 News On the Go for Apple devices on the App Store

Click here for Action 2 News on the Go for Android devices on Google Play Click “More…” on the app to find dedicated “Extreme Furniture Makeover” buttons for each newscast.

Contest Rules

ACTION 2 NEWS “EXTREME FURNITURE MAKEOVER”

from WBAY-TV and Furnitureland

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES – February 2017

Watch ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING, ACTION 2 NEWS AT SIX, and ACTION 2 NEWS AT TEN for chances to win daily prizes worth $200, a second place prize worth $5,000, and the Grand Prize, a $10,000 Extreme Furniture Makeover, courtesy of Furnitureland in Pulaski!

Viewers will be asked to write down a specific word or phrase (hereafter, “keyword”). Three separate keywords will be announced each day, Sunday through Saturday, with one keyword given during ACTION 2 NEWS AT SIX (or Action 2 News at 5:30 on Sundays), one keyword given during ACTION 2 NEWS AT TEN (in case of preemption, the late edition of Action 2 News), and one keyword given during ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING– for three possible daily entries –beginning with Action 2 News at 5:30 on Sunday, January 29, 2017, through Action 2 News This Morning on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Upon verification, each daily winner will receive a $200 gift certificate from Furnitureland and will also become a finalist in the Grand Prize drawing: a $10,000 Furnitureland shopping spree! Furnitureland is also offering a second place prize of a $5,000 Furnitureland shopping spree. This second place winner will be drawn from ALL VALID ENTRIES RECEIVED during the contest.

All prizes must be redeemed by September 1, 2017.

The Grand Prize winner will be selected from all the daily finalists in a live event during ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The second place winner will be selected once the contest entry period has closed (after 4:01pm, Tuesday, February 28, 2017) and announced on ACTION 2 NEWS THIS MORNING on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Entry is via the WBAY Rewards Club and/or the WBAY TxT Club. Limit one entry per person per keyword, regardless of entry method.

Enter via the WBAY Rewards Club website, prizes.wbay.com, from any computer/mobile browser; or,

Enter via the WBAY Rewards Club link on the Action 2 News On the Go smartphone/tablet app; or,

Enter by texting the keyword to 36729 (mobile carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages).

ENTRY VIA TEXT : We want to make it easy for people to enter our contests, but by offering text entry, the only thing we know about you (if your entry is chosen) is your cell phone number. When you submit a keyword via text, you’ll get an automated response asking you to PLEASE REPLY BACK with your name and hometown. You only need to do this once per contest period. This way, if your entry is selected, we can search for your message and find your name and hometown to announce on TV. Please note that when you reply with your name and hometown, you will get a second automated text message, which you should ignore. To be eligible for the second place drawing on March 1, you must have responded to our text request for your name and hometown. If an entry is drawn and we do not have this critical information, we will draw another entry until we get one with name and hometown. This is not applicable for people who enter via the WBAY Rewards Club, as name and hometown will already be included with your online submission.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE? At the time of contest entry, c ontestants must be at least 18 years of age and live within WBAY-TV’s viewing area. Employees of Furnitureland, WBAY-TV, Gray TV, competing television stations, cable, and satellite companies, and their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, siblings, and their respective spouses) are not eligible. If you are announced as a daily winner but do not meet these eligibility rules, your daily prize will be forfeited; you will not be a finalist for the grand prize; and no replacement name will be drawn. If you are announced as the $5,000 winner but do not meet these eligibility rules and/or someone in your household was a finalist for the grand prize, your prize will be forfeited and another entry will be drawn (until an eligible second place winner is found.)

Viewers will have until 4 p.m. each day to register the keyword for the previous day’s Action 2 News at Six and Action 2 News at Ten keywords and the current day’s morning keyword. Viewers do not need all three keywords to be eligible; each correctly entered keyword is a valid entry, and registering more keywords increases your chances of winning. If for any reason a regularly scheduled newscast does not air, that keyword will simply not be given out. The daily winner will be chosen from keywords submitted for the other newscasts from that keyword entry time period. For example, if Action 2 News at Six didn’t air because of national breaking news, there would be no 6pm keyword. The daily winner would be selected from the Action 2 News at 10 and Action 2 News This Morning keywords.

Each day, one winner with the correct keyword will be randomly chosen from all of the entries received for that daily drawing and announced during ACTION 2 NEWS AT SIX (or ACTION 2 NEWS AT 5:30 on Sundays) starting Monday, January 30, 2017, and continuing through Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Odds of winning a $200 gift certificate are determined by the number of entries submitted for that day. Odds of winning the $5,000 second place prize are determined by the number of ALL entries received during the duration of the contest — between 5:30 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2017, and 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Odds of winning the Grand Prize are approximately 1 in 30.

Each winner will be notified by telephone or email. In the unlikely event a winner cannot be contacted or a finalist is determined ineligible during the contest, the qualifying spot will not be replaced and the odds of winning are increased. WBAY-TV is not responsible for errors, problems, or difficulties in the contest including, but not limited to, internet or phone service. WBAY-TV will make reasonable attempts to contact finalists; however, if information is missing or incorrect and/or we cannot make contact to verify eligibility within five (5) business days of their entry being chosen, the qualifying prize will be forfeit and the viewer will not be eligible for the grand prize. Because the eligibility of all finalists must be verified before the grand prize drawing, if any daily winners selected the final contest week (after February 21) cannot be contacted by 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017, they will not be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Limit one Grand Prize finalist per household. Finalists and members of their households are not eligible for the $5,000 prize. (In the unlikely event a finalist or a member of a finalist’s household is chosen among all eligible entries for the second place prize, a new entry will be drawn.)

No purchase is necessary to enter.

This contest may be discontinued or rules changed at any time without notice. This contest is conducted by WBAY-TV whose decisions are final on all matters.

Prizes are non-transferable and may not be substituted by the winner. Prizes will be forfeited if the winner is determined to be ineligible. A prize may be substituted by WBAY-TV in the unlikely event that it is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control. Gift certificates may be used to purchase anything sold by Furnitureland. Gift certificates cannot be applied to previous purchases, and if the entire amount of the gift certificate is not used, no cash value will be returned for the unused portion.

The grand prize winner and the second place winner must each show proof of identification, sign a standard station release form, and provide WBAY-TV with their Social Security number for tax purposes, as they will receive 1099 forms. By accepting prizes, winners grant WBAY, Furnitureland, and their subsidiaries, affiliates, sales representatives, distributors, and advertising and promotional agencies (“sponsor and its agents”) the right to use and publish their proper name, city/state of residence, and likenesses for advertising and promotional purposes online, in print, and in any other media worldwide in connection with the contest, without limitation and without additional compensation, except where prohibited.

Winners agree that WBAY-TV, their sponsors, agencies, and affiliates have no liability in connection with the acceptance or use of any prizes awarded in this contest.

These rules are available at the WBAY-TV studios located at 115 South Jefferson Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54301, or online at wbay.com.

Upon completion of the contest, a complete list of winners will be available on the WBAY Rewards Club website and/or upon written request to WBAY-TV.

Void where prohibited.