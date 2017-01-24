Family escapes house fire in De Pere

By Published:
MGN/Online
MGN/Online

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Two adults, two children, and two cats were displaced by a house for in De Pere early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:49 a.m., fire crews were called to 2089 E. Vista Circle. They found fire in the basement and quickly put it out.

The family was safely out of the home when crews arrived on scene.

The De Pere Fire Department says the homeowner was awakened by smoke alarms going off in the basement. He saw smoke coming from basement steps.

The adults got the children out of the home and called for help.

They used a portable extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire.

Fire crews arriving on scene were able to put out the fire in the first few minutes, according to the De Pere Fire Department.

The home was ventilated. There was “moderate” smoke damage to the basement, according to the fire department.

The department estimates the cost of damage at $10,000.

The displaced family is staying with neighbors.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Lawrence Fire, and Hobart Fire also responded to the scene.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s