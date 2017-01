TOWN OF NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Town of Neenah Fire Department is investigating a barn fire that started Tuesday afternoon.

We’re told the barn was already fully engulfed when Town of Neenah and Fox Crossing firefighters arrived around 3:30 to County Highway II near County Highway O, just outside the Fox Crossing village limits.

No animals or people were inside the stone and wood barn, and no one was hurt.

Crews expected to be on the scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.