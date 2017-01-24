Former teacher, coach faces child enticement charges

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A former Seymour High School teacher and basketball coach appeared in Brown County Court this afternoon, facing charges of child enticement.

35-year-old Nicholas Darnick was arrested back in May of 2016, after driving from Seymour to Ashwaubenon to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. In reality, an undercover officer had been posing as the girl, in response to Darnick’s Craigslist ad looking for women.

“There were rumors in the Seymour School District that [Nicholas Darnick] had what was perceived to be inappropriate conversations, conduct, what be it, with some students,” says Officer Jamie Kuhn of the Oconto Falls Police Department.

Darnick’s lawyers have asked the court to drop the case, which lead to a hearing today, where the Defense questioned the officer who posed as the teenage girl, laying out its case.

Kuhn, the undercover officer who spoke with Darnick, says she exchanged emails and text messages with him over the course of several months but was about to wrap up her investigation the day he agreed to meet with her.

“At some point in investigations, it’s either do it or do not do it. You have to make a cutoff point,” Kuhn says. “The cutoff point was already determined that if he hadn’t shown up on May 6th, that we were going to drop the investigation.”

Darnick is due back in court in March, when the prosecution will continue its cross-examination.