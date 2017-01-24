Gov. Walker to deliver budget address February 8

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker will deliver his budget address to the state Legislature on Feb. 8.

Walker alerted lawmakers on Tuesday that he will unveil his two-year spending plan that day. The speech will be at 4 p.m., breaking with the tradition of nighttime addresses.

The budget comes as Walker is expected to mount a re-election bid for a third term in 2018.

Walker has promised his budget will cut tuition for University of Wisconsin undergraduates, put more money toward K-12 schools, not raise taxes to pay for roads and force more welfare recipients to work or lose benefits.

Once Walker officially releases his budget, the Republican-controlled Legislature will make changes over the next four months or so. A vote on passage is expected around July.