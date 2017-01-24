Group of women no longer have A Woman’s Place

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Elderly women say they’re devastated by the sudden closure of a Green Bay exercise that’s brought them together for more than a decade.

When the Hospital Sisters Health System in Eastern Wisconsin announced two weeks ago it was closing A Woman’s Place on Shawano Avenue due to labor costs, Dorothy Reeners and her friends felt devastated.

“We’re just lost,” Reeners, who’s from Hobart, said.

“We’re all sad, I sat down and cried,” Reeners continued, “and so many of the people don’t have friends and acquaintances that we use to have, so there is a lot of nothing to do.”

For more than a decade, these ladies, — many in their 80’s and 90’s, have paid to take an arthritis exercise class twice a week.

“Keeps us balanced, it keeps all our joints moving and everything, and this is supposed to be put on through the hospital, they should be concerned about wellness,” Diane Zimmer from Green Bay said.

They say the exercise class was about physical and emotional wellness.

“Not only for the exercise, but for our memories, our togetherness. We feel we’re a family, not a number,” Reeners said.

After learning a week ago today their class was canceled permanently, the women met Tuesday for lunch to brainstorm.

“We’re trying to find a place that will take 12 old people and that we can have our exercise,” Reeners said.

So far, the ladies haven’t had any luck finding a new home, but they’re not giving up.

“It does mean a lot to us, and the fact that they would just unilaterally cut this program and cut the Woman’s Place, it’s not a good time for women apparently,” Mary Jo Hermsen from Green Bay said.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center sent a statement to Action 2 News saying it is currently “evaluating the classes and programs offered at A Woman’s Place. Through this evaluation process, we will continue to community with our class and program members, listen carefully to their needs and use our partnerships within the community to determine if classes should continue for the benefit of our patients or if other community resources are available to meet those needs.”