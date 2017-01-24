Jury acquits Roe in fatal stabbing of her boyfriend

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fremont woman on trial for fatally stabbing her boyfriend was acquitted.

A Waupaca County jury acquitted Alison Roe Monday night after about six hours of deliberations.

Roe, 44, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors said Roe called 911 in March, 2015, saying she stabbed her boyfriend, Craig Dake.

She said they were arguing and she grabbed a kitchen knife because he often shoved her when they argued, and he was drunk.

Roe says Dake punched her in the mouth, choked her with his hands around her neck, then put her in a chokehold. She says that’s when she reached for the knife and swung it backwards, not sure if she stabbed him.

She says she later found Dake collapsed in the bathroom and saw blood.