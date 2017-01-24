Little Chute residents to vote on two school referendum questions

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Little Chute Area School District Board of Education has approved two referendum questions for the 2017 Spring Election ballot.

In the first question that will appear on the ballot, the district is asking for $275,000 a year for five years for technology.

The second question asks for $17.7 million for renovations and additions at the Intermediate/Middle/High School campus.

Here’s the full text of each question, as it will appear on the April 4 ballot:

Question 1: “Shall the Little Chute Area School District, Outagamie County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 a year for the 2017-2018 school year through the 2021-2022 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of technology hardware, software, and infrastructure?”

Question 2: “Shall the Little Chute Area School District, Outagamie County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $17,770,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and improvement program at the Intermediate/Middle/High School campus consisting of: construction of an addition for the consolidation of the school libraries and school offices; renovations and remodeling, including classrooms, the fitness center, kitchen and commons areas; upgrades to the science, technology, engineering and math spaces; acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment; and infrastructure and site improvements, including building security improvements, roof HVAC and electrical upgrades, and parking lot improvements?”

CLICK HERE to view the recommendations from the Little Chute Facilities Task Force (opens pdf document).