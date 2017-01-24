Local scoreboard for Tuesday, January 24

BOY’S BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 59, Athens 46
Arcadia 71, Blair-Taylor 49
Ashland 68, Proctor, Minn. 64
Assumption 60, Auburndale 49
Augusta 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
Bangor 78, Wonewoc-Center 48
Belleville 64, Albany 54
Brookfield Central 59, Wauwatosa East 53
Burlington 73, Badger 68
Cedarburg 77, Whitefish Bay 68
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 47
Cornell 64, Lake Holcombe 63
Deerfield 44, Dodgeland 30
Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 62
Edgar 65, Chequamegon 46
Elkhorn Area 61, Delavan-Darien 42
Ellsworth 61, Amery 52
Fond du Lac 83, Oshkosh West 61
Fort Atkinson 63, Jefferson 59, 2OT
Franklin 74, Kenosha Bradford 55
Frederic 56, Birchwood 36
Gillett 79, Lena 49
Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 56
Hayward 66, Cumberland 43
Highland 48, River Ridge 38
Hillsboro 40, New Lisbon 29
Hope Christian 73, Brookfield Academy 65
Hustisford def. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, forfeit
Kaukauna 80, Hortonville 47
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha Tremper 44
Kettle Moraine 61, Oconomowoc 58
La Crosse Central 91, Aquinas 56
La Crosse Logan 67, Eau Claire Memorial 57
Little Chute 70, Denmark 63
Lodi 52, DeForest 50
Luxemburg-Casco 89, Wrightstown 56
Marathon 84, Northland Lutheran 56
Martin Luther 90, The Prairie School 85
McDonell Central 53, Stanley-Boyd 50
Menomonee Falls 88, Marquette University 78
Merrill 59, Wausau East 55
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 55
Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Madison 15
Monona Grove 81, McFarland 52
Mosinee 66, Rhinelander 57
Muskego 70, Slinger 42
Necedah 50, Royall 37
Neenah 68, Appleton East 63
Neillsville 48, Gilman 41
New Auburn 53, Flambeau 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Wauwatosa West 60
New Glarus 79, Pecatonica 73
Notre Dame 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 59
Oak Creek 67, Racine Park 59
Omro 47, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Fall Creek 43
Owen-Withee 66, Colby 56
Pardeeville 61, Montello 40
Pewaukee 65, Greendale 54
Port Washington 62, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Saint Thomas More 40
Regis 52, Cadott 39
Rio 68, Williams Bay 60
Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 44
Shiocton 57, Amherst 55
Southern Door 73, Oconto 54
St. John’s NW Military Academy 61, Saint Francis 56
Stevens Point 71, Marshfield 60
Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 34
Unity 52, Luck 48
University School of Milwaukee 66, Living Word Lutheran 48
Valley Christian 78, Horicon 60
Washburn 65, Ironwood, Mich. 50
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 44
Waukesha North 70, Hartford Union 51
Waupun 67, Laconia 42
Wausau West 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
Wayland Academy 71, Princeton/Green Lake 60
Webster 55, Grantsburg 54
West Allis Central 62, Hamilton 44
West Salem 61, Reedsburg Area 57
Weyauwega-Fremont 60, Pacelli 58
Whitnall 60, Cudahy 35
Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 49
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Altoona 40, Bloomer 37
Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 43
Appleton North 52, Kimberly 47
Baraboo 61, Sauk Prairie 50
Bay Port 80, Sheboygan South 17
Belleville 66, New Glarus 59
Benton 72, Cassville 48
Big Foot 50, East Troy 40
Black Hawk 64, Barneveld 44
Brookfield Academy 74, Hope Christian 36
Brookfield Central 60, Wauwatosa East 48
Cameron 81, Barron 62
Campbellsport 52, Kewaskum 43
Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Hilbert 43
Clayton 59, McDonell Central 40
Clinton 47, Evansville 36
Cudahy 51, Whitnall 37
Darlington 68, Southwestern 30
De Soto 66, North Crawford 29
DeForest 51, Portage 42
Divine Savior 59, Menomonee Falls 54
Duluth Marshall, Minn. 43, Ashland 40
Eau Claire North 56, Superior 28
Edgewood 59, Oregon 47
Elk Mound 63, Durand 41
Fall River 61, Madison Country Day 11
Florence 31, Saint Thomas Aquinas 28
Frederic 43, Birchwood 25
Freedom 56, Denmark 43
Grafton 58, West Bend East 35
Hamilton 76, West Allis Central 62
Hortonville 61, Kaukauna 34
Hudson 62, D.C. Everest 53
Independence 52, Lincoln 43
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Manawa 39
Jefferson 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36
Juda 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 26
Kiel 50, Chilton 29
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Messmer 53
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 39
Lodi 42, Lake Mills 31
Madison Memorial 52, Madison West 34
Marshall 62, Waterloo 40
Marshfield 56, Stevens Point 55
Martin Luther 63, The Prairie School 15
Medford Area 63, Tomahawk 28
Milwaukee Academy of Science 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Milwaukee King 58, Arrowhead 54
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 67, Obama SCTE 22
Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Waukesha West 55
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Milwaukee South 22
Mineral Point 79, Boscobel 35
Mondovi 41, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Monona Grove 66, Milton 58
Monroe 54, Fort Atkinson 20
Mountaintop Christian 61, University Lake 46
Mukwonago 70, Oconomowoc 50
Muskego 65, Watertown 61
Neenah 56, Appleton East 53
Neillsville 48, Assumption 39
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Wauwatosa West 57
New Berlin West 45, Pius XI Catholic 37
Niagara 38, Goodman/Pembine 32
Northland Pines 74, Shawano Community 62
Notre Dame 56, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Oak Creek 70, Racine Park 43
Oostburg 36, Mishicot 29
Pewaukee 66, Greendale 28
Port Edwards 51, Menominee Indian 31
Prairie Farm 42, Northwood 37
Racine Horlick 81, Racine Case 75
Rhinelander 53, Antigo 37
River Ridge 56, Highland 23
Roncalli 64, Sheboygan Falls 58
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Wilmot Union 57
Shullsburg 58, Belmont 39
Somerset 61, Osceola 47
South Milwaukee 60, Greenfield 39
Stoughton 71, Reedsburg Area 27
Tri-County 72, Bowler 36
Two Rivers 45, New Holstein 42
Unity 44, Luck 43, OT
Valders 56, Brillion 48
Verona Area 55, Madison La Follette 38
Wausau West 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Weston 33
West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Brookfield East 44
West Bend West 53, Waukesha South 48
Westby 74, Luther 35
Whitewater 66, Turner 31
Wild Rose 67, Rosholt 47
Winneconne 47, Berlin 30
Wisconsin Heights 62, Cambridge 20
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 31
BOY’S HOCKEY
Antigo 6, Mosinee 0
Arrowhead 4, Waupun 2
Beloit Memorial 6, Madison West 2
Black River Falls 9, Winona Winhawks, Minn. 2
D.C. Everest 8, Pacelli 2
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1
Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 0
Janesville 7, Kenosha 1
Marquette University 5, Fox Cities 0
Medford Area 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac Springs 2
Onalaska 7, La Crosse 1
Waukesha 4, KM/Mukwonago 2
Wausau West 8, East Merrill 0
West Salem/Bangor 8, La Crescent, Minn. 0
GIRL’S HOCKEY
Appleton United 8, Beaver Dam 1
Badger 3, Icebergs 2, OT
Central Wisconsin 7, Metro Lynx 1
Hayward/Spooner 5, Duluth Northern Stars, Minn. 2
Lakeshore Lightning 4, USM 3