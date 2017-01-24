Man accused of stealing SUV, causing two hit-and-run crashes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A 55-year-old Waupun man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Appleton and causing two hit-and-run crashes.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, Appleton Police took a call from a woman who reported her SUV stolen from the 2400 block of W. College Avenue. Police say the vehicle was running and unlocked at the time.

Shortly after the call, officers took two reports of hit-and-run crashes involving the stolen SUV. The first happened at W. College Avenue and Lilas Drive. The second crash happened on N. Lilas Drive.

The stolen SUV drove away from the second crash scene and entered a restricted area near the Grand Chute Municipal Building. The SUV crashed in a wooded area, according to Appleton Police

Police took the driver, identified as Earl Hillsberg, into custody on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and First Offense – OWI.

He also received fines for Operating after Suspension, Hit and Run to Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Unsafe Lane Deviation.