Meijer hiring hundreds for Howard, Escanaba stores

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. and DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) – Meijer is looking to hire 600 people for its new supercenters in Howard, Wisconsin, and Escanaba, Michigan.

The retailer needs to fill 300 positions at each store. Those jobs include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving, and meat cutters.

Starting pay is based on experience and skills, according to the Michigan-based retailer.

Employees will be eligible for weekly pay and store discounts, along with health insurance and 401K retirement planning.

The Howard store and the Escanaba store are expected to open in 2017.

Those who are interesting in applying can log on to https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores. Search for “Howard” or “Escanaba”.

The store’s leadership will screen the applicants within the next few weeks and then schedule in-person interviews.