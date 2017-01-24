NFL to conduct summit for young women during Super Bowl week

HOUSTON (AP) — The NFL will conduct a women’s summit during Super Bowl week that will focus on young women’s personal development and achievement.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to appear and speak at the two-day event, dubbed “Plays For Life.” It will also feature leaders from across the NFL and elsewhere who will speak about their personal journeys and participate in a discussion about how to achieve goals, prepare for life’s challenges, and best utilize the tools that are critical for personal and professional development.

Approximately 250 Houston-area teenage girls have been invited to the Feb. 3-4 summit. They will also engage in interactive activities, including a strategy lab led by current and former NFL players and coaches. An onsite “AwesomenessTV” studio will be available so they can learn about content development and presentation style.

The league is collaborating with the Super Bowl host committee and the Houston chapter of Women in Sports and Events (WISE).

Also scheduled to appear are Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy; Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera and linebacker Thomas Davis; Olympic champions Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman; Jane Skinner Goodell; and Meredith Walker, co-creator and executive director of Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls.

Other organizations involved include I AM THAT GIRL, ProtectHer, and The Girls’ Lounge.

