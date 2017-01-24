Olivia Munn pens letter to Packers fans

(WBAY) – Green Bay Packers fan, actress, and Aaron Rodgers enthusiast Olivia Munn delivered a letter to fans on Instagram.

Munn, who has been dating the Packers quarterback since 2014, posted a photo of the hand-written letter one day after the Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

Here’s what it says:

“So proud of this team.

They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.

THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy.

It helped them get this far.”

If you don’t see the post above, click here to see it on Instagram.

The “Office Christmas Party” star’s post had more than 53,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Munn often talks about life in Green Bay. She told Conan O’Brien about her love of Maplewood Meats. She Instagrammed a photo from Bay Park Cinema in Ashwaubenon.