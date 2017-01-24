Phoenix women ranked 24th in AP poll

The nation’s second-ranked scoring defense paired with lights out shooting is a recipe for success for the Phoenix women.

“It is good that we’re putting points on the board. It’s something that we’ve struggled with in the past but I think you see confident players out on the court and it helps when you know you have your teammates full trust and support,” said Phoenix forward Mehryn Kraker.

After their blowout victory over UW-Milwaukee Saturday the Phoenix are now ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and 25th in the USA Today coaches poll.

“It’s really cool. It is. It’s an awesome accomplishment. It’s not the most important thing, I think we can all agree on that. I think going far in the NCAA tournament is the most important thing at the end of the season but, it is really cool, it’s a cool accomplishment and we’re all really excited,” said Phoenix forward Jessica Lindstrom.

However, the Phoenix approach their ranking with caution, as history hasn’t been kind. In the last two seasons after they’re ranked they’ve lost the following game.

“It’s one of those things we try not to focus on because every time you look at history that we’ve been ranked something terrible has happened that week. So we try not to focus on it. It’s kinda one of those, prove them right or prove them wrong. We’re just trying to go out there and take it game by game,” said Kraker.

Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth added, “You can’t be perfect in everything you do. You can’t. You can strive for perfection and never get it but your effort should always be as good as it can possibly be. Thats really what we’re trying to focus on. We tell the players everyday don’t worry about the outcome. Work on the effort and if you work on the effort things will kind of fall where they may so that’s the area where we put a lot of concentration on right now.”