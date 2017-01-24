Residents weigh in on Fox River Boardwalk Project connecting Little Chute to Kaukauna

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) — A proposed Fox River boardwalk that would connect Kaukauna and Little Chute is gaining a lot of public interest.

At the public information meeting Tuesday, residents got a chance to voice their opinions about the pedestrian and bike friendly boardwalk.

Some neighbors are a little concerned. Diane Williamson would be able to see the boardwalk from her backyard and is worried it may take away her privacy.

“I just don’t like the fact that it’s in my backyard and that the bump outs will face our backyard and people will be looking in,” said Williamson.

Gary Krueger is an Appleton resident, but an avid biker and says he would love to ride along the boardwalk. He says he understands Williamson’s concern because he used to be in the same situation.

“They proposed a trail that was 30 feet from my back door. I was upset at first, but the more I thought about it, the more I liked it and I actually loved the trail once it was in,” said Krueger.

The proposed Fox River Boardwalk would connect existing trail systems, stretching from the eastern tip of Little Chute Island to a parcel of land in Kaukauna.

“It’s really a great project to give people access to the resource of the Fox River,” said Patrick Skalecki, project leader with Graef.

Skalecki said he is using public input to design the boardwalk, everything from materials used to the exact location.

The public and design team has narrowed it down to two options. One would cost between $2.4 and $2.6 million, the other would cost between $2.6 and $2.8 million.

Both Kaukauna and Little Chute are still working on funding options.

“They are looking at a three prong approach between public funding, private donations and grants that would be available,” said Skalecki.

Skalecki said when a feasibility study is complete, they’ll start a ground investigation to see if the design will work, but the community will have a say every step of the way.

“It’s not going to be perfect, but we want it to be as close to perfect as we can get it,” said Skalecki.

If you were not able to make it to the public information meeting, but would still like to comment on the boardwalk, you can email:

Patrick Skalecki – Graef project leader

Patrick.skalecki@graef.usa.com

Bob Jackel – Director of planning and economic development for Kaukauna

planning@kaukauna-wi.org

Adam Breest – Park, recreation and forestry director for Little Chute

adam@littlechutewi.org