Russia suspected of hacking local Democrats

BROWN CO., Wis. (WBAY) – Democratic leaders say seven of their county websites within the 8th Congressional District have been hacked. Analysis of the hacking uncovers suspected ties to Russia in at least one of the cases.

The Democratic websites affected include Brown, Winnebago, Calumet, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto and Shawano counties.

Mary Ginnebaugh, Chair of the Democratic Party of Brown County, told Action 2 News the websites contain no confidential information (especially none about voters), and are used mainly for information and contacts.

The surprises started last November. Democrats say they were contacted by Google about a security breach that needed to be fixed, or else they would have to blacklist them. A web administrator restored the sites back to normal, but when the issue soon returned, they hired local web designer Jane Benson who owns the company Main Jane Designs.

To make a long story short: Benson used the help of a global IT security company to make sure the sites could no longer be compromised.

Benson tells Action 2 News she was doing some digging and made a startling discovery: two hackers had added themselves as users to the Democratic website—and they appeared to be Russian.

“They had email addresses with .RU on the end, which indicated to me that those were Russian email addresses,” said Benson. “I could see in the profile pages for these people who had gotten in somehow to sign up— that the characters were Russian characters— like in the address field and other fields of the profile page.”

“This is way beyond anything that I had thought could possibly happen,” said Ginnebaugh—although she admits the wrong website could have been hacked.

The official Democratic Party of Wisconsin website is WisDems.org. That’s very similar to the 8th Congressional District Democratic website WiscDems.com.

“Maybe they thought they were into the state party information and didn’t recognize that it was actually the 8th Congressional District,” Ginnebaugh said.

Although Ginnebaugh says the hackers didn’t get anything out of their work, this is yet another warning sign of a “cyber war.”

She wants every person in the United States to realize the potential threat to security. “Very disturbing to think that they are looking for something not just on a national level, but also within the state level,” she said.

Hacking reports have been given to the Green Bay Police Department and sent on to the FBI.