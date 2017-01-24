Secura Insurance to build new headquarters in Fox Crossing

An Appleton insurance company is expanding it’s corporate headquarters and moving to Fox Crossing.

Secura says the 90 million dollar facility was given the green light by the village board Monday night.

Construction will take place along County Road CB south of Prospect Avenue.

What’s now a vacant lot— will soon be the site of a new corporate headquarters for Secura Insurance in the Village of Fox Crossing as the company hopes to expand, adding hundreds of new jobs.

“We’re a great place to work for 500 associates today, and we intend to build this for up to 900 associates in the current design for the new facility. So yes, there will be continued adding of people and great jobs,” said Secura President and CEO Dave Gross.

The new building will be 285 thousand square feet— replacing a 22 acre campus on South Memorial Drive in Appleton that will soon go up for sale.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna says he’s had discussions with the company.

“In my discussions with them and again this morning were we’ll do whatever it takes to work with you to find an appropriate purchaser, buyer for that property and then work with them to be successful. I think that’s the best thing we can do,” said Hanna.

As for the Village of Fox Crossing– the hope is the development will promote growth.

“I think this will continue to allow us to develop on the west side. I think it will accelerate the growth, both residential and commercial. Hopefully some industrial out here too<" said Village President Dale Youngquist.

Secura hopes to break ground later this spring, with a completion date by the end of 2019.