Seymour students are “Jarrid Strong” coming to aid of classmate battling cancer

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) – While many high school seniors are worried about college applications, what they’re going to do after graduation, and maybe who they’re going to take to prom, one Seymour senior is battling cancer. But he is not fighting alone.

Bracelets, t-shirts, and signs in the hallway at Seymour High School are just some of the ways these students are supporting one of their own.

“Jarrid is known for being a friend to everyone,” says classmate Alyssa Scitz, talking about fellow senior Jarrid Rynish.

So, when Jarrid Rynish, a senior at the high school, was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer back in October, that now requires him to have a liver transplant, his classmates wanted to help.

According to Scitz, “We decided to do a dance, because he’s always at the school dances and he loves people of all ages so we wanted to make it a community thing where he can talk to other people and be with other people while raising money for his family.”

Saturday, January 28th, from 4 to 9 p-m at Doxbee’s in Seymour is the “Jarrid Strong” event.

Not only have the students at Seymour High School, especially the ones involved with FFA and the Future Business Leaders of America clubs, which Jarrid is a member, stepped up to help, but the community as a whole is making sure Jarrid isn’t fighting alone.

“It’s amazing how much people want to help and how many people are putting monetary donations and volunteering their time and it becomes bigger than you’d ever believe and I think if there’s one thing we’ve learned through that is that there’s support out there if you go looking for it,” says Scitz.

And while Jarrid has never asked his classmates for the support, he’s made such an impact on them, that they want to help him fight.

Classmate McKendra Heinke adds, “Being able to do something for Jarrid is just an amazing feeling because he’s such a great kid and he just does things for other people that makes them feel good so I’m glad we can do something to make him feel good.”

In addition to the benefit on Saturday, a GoFundMe site has also been set up to help with Jarrid’s medical expenses.