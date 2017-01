BRUSSELS, Wis. (WBAY) — Southern Door senior guard Nick LeCaptain made his 1,000th career point as Southern Door (11-1, 7-1) defeated Oconto (8-5, 4-4), 73-54 in a Packerland Conference match-up Tuesday night.

LeCaptain finished with 39 points to give the Division 3’s no. 3 ranked Southern Door its fifth straight win.

Oconto guard Carson Moe finished with 27 points in the loss.