OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oshkosh Fire Department rescued a young teenager who ventured out on the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The teen walked out to Monkey Island off Menominee Park Tuesday — but couldn’t make it back and called out for help.

The fire department sent its Husky boat and other units.

The teen was brought back to shore, given a check-up, and was OK.