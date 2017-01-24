The impact of potholes to our vehicles

Related Coverage Green Bay Trying to Keep Potholes Filled for Longer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Driving around Green Bay, you may have a bumpy ride with potholes opening up throughout the city. Public Works CREWS have been busy patching them up, but some mechanics in town are seeing firsthand the headache these potholes are causing some drivers.

“A gentleman came in with this tire and it was just a very small puncture on the sidewall, there’s a really tiny little puncture from a pothole it caused a puncture in his tire,” said Joshua Liesch, Owner of Auto Select in Green Bay.

The damage isn’t just on the tires. Liesch said the suspension takes a big hit too.

“It goes back to the suspension wear,” said Liesch. “If you’re hitting them all the time that suspension will wear a little bit more accelerated.”

Public Works crews are filling in the potholes as they see them or after residents call in to report them.

“It’s a lot sooner than we typically see pothole development but that’s a function of the warm spell that we are going through right now,” said Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works in Green Bay.

Grenier said warmer weather and sitting water has been a big issue.

“Water is an incredible powerful force, and it will find any little crack it gets down inside that crack, and when the temps drop down to below freezing at night, it expands in the ice, it pops up the pavement and the next think we know we have a pothole developing,” said Grenier.

As a mechanic Liesch said the best advice is to be extra aware, or it might cost you.

“It really depends on how bad the damage is the average tire is going to be $75 to $150 if you damage a tire, if you hit a pothole a big enough one in the wrong way you can cause $1,000 or more to suspension damage pretty easily,” said Liesch.