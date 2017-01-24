Too-tall truck hits Appleton railroad bridge

By Published:
Semi tractor-trailer hits railroad bridge
(Photo: Appleton Police Dept.)

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The bright yellow warning sign on the overpass says 12’10”, but Appleton Police say it appears the driver of an Olympian semi “was unaware of the height of the railroad bridge.”

Police closed part of South Oneida Street at Fourth Street Tuesday afternoon after the semi tractor-trailer ripped its way underneath.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but the trailer didn’t make out so well, as photos provided by the Appleton Police Department show the roof crumpled all the way to the back like a folded paper fan.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The railroad is responding to check for any damage to the bridge.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s