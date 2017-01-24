Too-tall truck hits Appleton railroad bridge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The bright yellow warning sign on the overpass says 12’10”, but Appleton Police say it appears the driver of an Olympian semi “was unaware of the height of the railroad bridge.”

Police closed part of South Oneida Street at Fourth Street Tuesday afternoon after the semi tractor-trailer ripped its way underneath.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but the trailer didn’t make out so well, as photos provided by the Appleton Police Department show the roof crumpled all the way to the back like a folded paper fan.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The railroad is responding to check for any damage to the bridge.

State Patrol will respond for commercial motor vehicle. Railroad will respond to check bridge/rails. pic.twitter.com/jNuSeihFC3 — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) January 24, 2017

It appears the driver was unaware of the height of the railroad bridge on S. Mason Street. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/4xlBu3piCs — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) January 24, 2017

S. Mason Street at Fourth is closed as officers investigate a semi making contact with the railroad bridge. Please choose a different route. pic.twitter.com/eXtxoEWhN8 — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) January 24, 2017