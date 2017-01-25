Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at the age 80. Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby.

She was the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Moore is most famous for her groundbreaking role in the 1970’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” as a single, career woman.

She won seven Emmy awards. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother struggling with the death of her son in “Ordinary People.”