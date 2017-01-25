City Council President wants audit of Hotel Northland finances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay City Council president Tom De Wane wants the Hotel Northland finances to be audited following a loan default by the hotel developers, and a request from the mayor’s office to lend more money to the $44 million renovation project.

Action 2 News has obtained documents that show the Hotel Northland’s loan from First Merit Bank was canceled because developers had stopped paying it in the spring of 2016.

Earlier this month, Mayor Jim Schmitt asked the Redevelopment Authority to approve a recommendation to give a $500,000 loan to the hotel after former owner Michael Frantz backed out of the project, leaving Keith Harenda/KPH Construction the sole owner .

The RDA approved the suggestion of a $500,000 gap loan, under the condition of interest-only payments for 5 years– $10,000/year at 2 percent–and the earlier of 5-year balloon or refinance.

However, RDA member Joe Moore says his committee was never informed of the hotel’s loan default. He believes the committee should have been informed before they cast their “yes” vote.

Moore tells Action 2 News he now wants his “yes” vote reconsidered.

The full Green Bay City Council is set to vote on the $500,000 hotel loan at the Feb. 7 meeting. The council president’s request for the audit of the project’s finances will be added to the agenda.

Renovation has slowed at the historic Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay due to refinancing efforts.

Developers say the Hotel Northland renovation project is now 72 percent complete, and they hope to open the doors this summer, between June and August.