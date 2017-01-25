Colts To Interview Wolf For GM Job

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Packers Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf is one of six candidates for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant GM position. The Colts revealed their candidates on Wednesday, one day after reports surfaced that they had asked the Packers for permission to interview Wolf.

Just last week, the 34-year old Wolf withdrew his name from consideration for the same position with the 49ers and reportedly received a new deal with the Packers. But the Colts job represents a promotion from whatever new title the Packers have given him. Wolf’s willingness to go after the Indianapolis job could indicate that either Ted Thompson won’t be stepping down in Green Bay anytime soon, or that Wolf is not the slam dunk heir apparent.

Both the 49ers and Colts jobs come with a head coach already in place. San Francisco had selected Falcons’ Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach before hiring a GM; and the Colts currently have Head Coach Chuck Pagano still in place.

The Colts are expected to begin their interviews as early as this week at the Senior Bowl, where most NFL personnel men are preparing for the 2017 NFL Draft.