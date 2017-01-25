Grammy Foundation Recognizes Menasha High School

Menasha High School is being recognized for it’s music program.

The school received an award this week from the Grammy Foundation along with a two thousand dollar donation.

A plaque is now on display at the school— shown off among members of the music department, who never expected to be in the spotlight of the Grammy Foundation– which works to promote the appreciation of recorded music in American culture.

“Honestly, it’s very mind boggling. Like out of all the schools in the community with schools having bigger music foundations and so forth, for them to pick us is actually really really nice,” said Menasha Senior Dominick Spiegel.

Besides the recognition, the school will receive a two thousand dollar donation that will be used to by new music literature.

Spiegel added,”I can definitely see a lot of passion in students eyes, and with the more money and more music to play now, it’s just going to grow even more.”

Menasha is one of more than 400 schools nationally to receive the award since 1988.

It’s not something they applied for, but they do believe they were picked for their community service.

Music Department Chair Natasha Verhulst said,”We have been parts of parades, we do pep bands, our choir has performed in the community. We also do things like Habitat for Humanity, they rebuilt part of Jefferson Park earlier this year, and the band was a part of celebrating that.”

While the plaque has arrived, the donation is expected to follow within the next couple of weeks.