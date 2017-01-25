Kimberly’s Jones is a finalist for Don Shula high school coach of the year award

Kimberly, Wis. (WBAY) — Kimberly football head coach Steve Jones was named 1 of 2 finalists for the Don Shula NFL high school coach of the year award on January 24. All 32 NFL teams nominated a coach and then a panel that included Shula, two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, Super Bowl XLII champion and Good Morning America contributor Michael Strahan narrowed it down to Green Bay Packers selection Steve Jones (Kimberly HS) and Dallas Cowboys selection Randy Allen (Highland Park – Dallas, TX.).

“Obviously it would be great to win it but to be one of the top 2 finalists I think it just an honor in itself so I’m excited more than nervous,” Jones said Wednesday. “It’s unbelievable. It’s a feather in our cap. As a high school as a community as a football program and I think it’s a direct reflection of our entire coaching staff. Any time you win an award as a coach, as a head coach you get all the honor but really it’s a lot of guys behind the scenes and I have an amazing coaching staff so a lot of people involved so I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Jones is in his 6th season as Kimberly’s head coach and he’s won a lot of games. Kimberly currently holds the nation’s longest winning streak (56 straight wins) and won its fourth consecutive WIAA state championship last November. Jones’ record since becoming the team’s head coach in 2011 is 74-4.

Highland Park’s Allen just finished his 18th season as head coach by leading his team to a Class 5A Division 1 Texas State Championship. This past season is Allen’s second state championship, the last coming in 2005 with Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Highland Park is the winningest program in the history of Texas high school football

The two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to his high school’s football program. The Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2017 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 PM ET on ESPN, and will receive an additional $10,000 from the NFL Foundation, $5,000 of which will go to his high school’s football program.

Both coaches will get to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando and Super Bowl LI in Houston.