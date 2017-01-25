Kimberly’s Steve Jones would love to coach for Paul Chryst

Related Coverage Kimberly’s Jones a finalist for Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

Kimberly, Wis. (WBAY) — Kimberly football head coach Steve Jones has won a lot of games during his 6-year tenure. The Papermakers currently hold the nation’s longest win streak at 56 straight wins.

The last time they lost? November 2 of 2012 in the WIAA Level 3 playoffs against Arrowhead HS. After that loss Kimberly would win four straight WIAA State Championships, two times defeating Arrowhead in the Division 1 State title game in back-to-back years (2014, 2015).

Jones’ winning percentage is unreal. He’s 74-4 (.9487 Win %) in the past 6 seasons as head coach. Jones said he has received coaching opportunities but hasn’t seriously considered leaving the dynasty he has at Kimberly. Although he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of leaving.

“I’m happy with where I’m at and if you know the right opportunity come along obviously I would listen a little harder. If I had a chance to work with (Wisconsin head coach) Paul Chryst or something like that. I think that would be an unbelievable opportunity but I’m also really happy with what I have here,” Jones said Wednesday. “I think we have a lot of administrative support and community support like I said a bunch of times we have an unbelievable staff and great kids.”