Lake Winnebago ice conditions have deteriorated

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – Activities out on the ice of local frozen lakes are about to ramp up, and in less than three weeks thousands of people will head out for sturgeon spearing season. But, a recent warm-up has left ice conditions less than ideal for those events.

Just weeks ago, ahead of schedule, local fishing clubs were putting bridges out on Lake Winnebago as ice conditions were solid. But after a week of above freezing temperatures, including days in the 40s, it’s a different story, one that is rarely seen.

According to ice expert Don Herman from Sunk? Dive and Ice Service, “I’ve been doing this 40 years and I think twice, I think, I pulled the bridges off and actually put them back. Normally when I pull them off it’s done for the season.”

But the season out on Lake Winnebago hasn’t really gotten underway yet. The first weekend in February is when things on the ice kickoff, including the Walk Across Lake Winnebago which is slated for the fourth. And in less than three weeks sturgeon spearing season opens.

Stacy Frakes helps to organize next Saturday’s walk across the lake. She says, “Every year it’s different. There’s been so many years that it’s been warm up until now. This year it froze really nice and then had a week of warm weather”

While the warmer temperatures have eroded the ice, colder temperatures in the forecast can easily turn things around. Don Herman adds, “There’s about 18 inches of ice. It’s pretty good ice, but the top four now are honeycombed so there’s not much we can do until we get some cold weather.”

That’s why those who know the ice are cautioning people to not drive out onto the lake in vehicles. As of right now, only four wheeler bridges are out. And while the ice is never one hundred percent safe, those who use it in the winter, believe it will be ready when the time comes.

“It’s always a guessing game,” says Frakes. “But this year looks good, so I’m confident everything will be great.”