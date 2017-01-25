Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke being investigated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A harassment complaint against Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has been turned over to the county audit division for investigation.

Last week, a 24-year-old Milwaukee resident claimed Clarke had deputies question him for 15 minutes because he shook his head at him while boarding a plane. Clarke responded to the complaint by saying the next time someone does something similar “they may get knocked out.”

A spokeswoman for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said Wednesday that the complaint from Dan Black had been referred to the county Audit Services Division.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that county auditors have interviewed Black and people at the airport as part of the investigation.

Clarke’s spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.