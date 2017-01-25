Police arrest Oshkosh man with 50 grams of crack

Oshkosh police arrest man with 50 grams of crack. Photo: Oshkosh Police Dept.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man who was found with 50 grams of crack cocaine.

On Jan. 24, officers conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of E. New York Ave.

During the search, a suspect was found with 50 grams of crack and arrested for possession with intent to deliver, according to the police department.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The suspect’s name was not released.

Oshkosh Police are urging residents to report suspected illegal drug activity.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; texting IGOTYA and your tip to 274637; or online at winnebagocountycrimestoppers.org.

