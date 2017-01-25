Red panda goes missing from Virginia zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WBAY) – A red panda has gone missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

The zoo says Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was last seen at 5 p.m. on January 23.

Zoo staff posted on Facebook that they are hopeful Sunny is still on zoo grounds.

The zoo is asking the public to be on the lookout in the chance that Sunny wandered away from the zoo.

“Red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself,” reads a statement from the zoo.