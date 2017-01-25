Road salt supplies dwindle

COOPERSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) – With at least two months of winter weather still possible, a number of municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are keeping a close eye on their salt supply.

The two recent ice storms forced road crews to apply a lot of salt to roads, so, for some, salt supplies are dwindling fast.

In northern Manitowoc County, the Town of Cooperstown is responsible for plowing and salting more than 60 miles of roads.

“We have to salt and sand our roads to keep our electors happy or we’re not in office,” town clerk Susan Kornely laughed, then continued, “But it’s the safety of our residents. Sand and salt is cheap, providing we can get it, but lives aren’t.”

At the start of winter, Cooperstown had a stockpile of 148 tons of salt. Only 13 tons remain. More is on order.

“It’s been a heavier use this year with the two weeks of ice storm that we had and trying to get it off the roads. It was pretty thick,” Kornely said.

It’s the same story in the Town of Glenmore, in southern Brown County. The 125 tons of salt to start the year is gone. The town just bought some more, including 50 tons from the county.

“Those ice storms eat up a lot of salt,” Paul Fontecchio said.

Fontechhio is the Brown County Public Works director. He says due to budgets and storage space, smaller municipalities are the hardest hit by the excessive need for salt on roads.

“We’re a volume retailer. if you will. I mean, we buy a lot of salt before the winter because the county does the state and county roads, we’ll go through 20-, 21-, 22,000 tons of salt. A township will go through a fraction of that, so our orders, we got a little more fluctuation in there, we can handle a little diversity in the winter.”

In Cooperstown, an average snowstorm requires about $2,000 worth of salt. Soon, any salt used will be over budget.

“Hopefully we don’t run out and hopefully we don’t get a lot of ice in the next two months,” Kornely said.