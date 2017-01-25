Semi-truck driver cited for railroad bridge collision

Related Coverage Too-tall truck hits Appleton railroad bridge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Canada National inspected its bridge on South Mason Street near 4th Street and says it’s safe for train traffic.

But the trailer on the semi that collided with the bridge is destroyed.

“Semi-truck tried to go under the railroad bridge. It was to tall to make it under the bridge, got halfway underneath, it damaging the trailer,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Lou Judge.

Wisconsin State Patrol is citing the driver of the semi.

“Going to be cited for inattentive driving. There were two warning signs prior to the bridge plus the heights posted on the bridge, so there’s ample notice for him to be aware of of that,” said Judge.

The truck driver told police he was following his GPS.

“But you need to be aware of the vehicle that you’re driving and certainly driving something the size of a semi which is about 13.5 feet tall,” said Judge.

Appleton City Traffic Engineer Eric Lom says truckers following their GPS closer than signs posted on the road is a problem.

He says this semi was also off of a city designated truck route for a couple miles.

That could lead to the driver receiving a citation from Appleton.

“Most people don’t want trucks driving down the street in front of their home unless maybe they live on a major street,” Lom said. “So we try to confine all of that activity to streets where it makes sense, where pavement is strongest, where they can make the the turns,”

Wisconsin State Patrol and Appleton Public Works hopes this story reminds truck drivers of the importance of being aware of their surroundings.