Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted in deadly drugged-driving crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A sentencing hearing is underway for a Brown County man convicted in a deadly drugged-driving crash in Green Bay.

Jury chairs are occupied by people who intend to give a statement at the hearing for John Convery, 53.

On July 21, 2015, Convery struck two contractors at 1919 S. Broadway Street between Lombardi and Potts avenues. The victims, who were doing contracting work for Georgia Pacific, were taking a smoke break near the entrance when they were hit by Convery’s black pickup truck.

Victim Brian Delebreau died at the hospital. The other man, Paul Price, suffered several broken bones.

Convery pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He was found guilty of three additional charges: Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Judgment on the charges to which he pleaded no contest was deferred until 2031 under a plea agreement.

In October of 2015, investigators received lab results from a blood draw from Convery showing Diazepam, Nordiazepam, and Temazepam in his system. Detectives found no record of Convery being prescribed Diazapram, which is prescribed under the brand name Valium for treating anxiety disorder.

