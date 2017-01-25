Slide offs put law enforcement officials in scary situations along highways

(WBAY) — Overnight snow and a slushy morning commute Wednesday caused a lot of vehicle slide offs, especially in Manitowoc.

Action 2 News spent the day with two different local departments, following their response to the snow and all the drivers that went off the road.

One driver in Manitowoc ended up in the median on I-43 after losing control and spinning out while merging onto the interstate.

The law enforcement officers said they don’t like driving in this weather any more than you do because some drivers don’t follow the law by slowing down or moving over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

“I don’t like being out here. This is 70 miles per hour and obviously some cars go faster than that,” said Lt. Matt Wallander, Manitowoc Police Department. “Hopefully they move over but it’s kind of crazy.”

“When I am stopped on the side of the road, I grow eyes in the back of my head. I am constantly looking in my mirrors and watching my back,” said Deputy Jason O’Connell, Brown County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s unnerving to be on the side of the interstate when traffic is passing at 70 miles per hour, especially when they are not moving over.”

Meteorologist Brad Spakowitz said the snow is expected to wrap up around midnight, which should give crews plenty of time to clear the streets before the Thursday morning commute, but we’ll have everything you need to know before you head out the door on Action 2 News This Morning.