Slush sends Manitowoc motorists off the road

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) — Slushy conditions are causing trouble in Manitowoc.

Several cars ended up in the ditch throughout the day.

Action 2 News went on a riding-along with a Manitowoc City Police officer and within minutes responded to a call of a car that had spun out into the median on I-43.

After a short drive to I-43, Lieutenant Matt Wallander hoped onto the interstate to meet up with another unit.

That’s where we found Leeanne Carter of Manitowoc, her van stuck in snow and mud.

“So, you’re having a good day,” asked our reporter Jorge Rodas.

Carter said “no.”

“I came down the ramp and I moved over because it looked really wet, mucky on once side, so I came over to the other side and I spun out and landed in the ditch here,” she said.

“All it takes is a little slush between the treads on your tire and you no longer have the traction,” said Lt. Wallander.

Manitowoc city and county police dealt dozens of cars in ditches since the early morning.

Lt. Wallander did not like being stopped on the interstate while roads were bad.

“You got two semis that are trying to pass each other, we got two squads sitting on the side of the road,” Lt. Wallander said while describing the scene. “I don’t like being out here.”

Police say Carter’s spinout happened in a flash, but she wasn’t driving fast.

“I grabbed the wheel and I was trying to straighten it out, but that didn’t work,” Carter said. “Nature wasn’t having any of that.”

We asked Carter what lesson can be learned from her ordeal.

She said, “Go extra, extra slow.”

Lt. Wallander said the same thing.