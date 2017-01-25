Stadium Board pitched on “The Shipyard”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Stadium District Board had a chance to weigh in Wednesday night on a proposal that would drastically change the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay.

Mayor Jim Schmitt and city Director of Economic Development Kevin Vonck laid out plans for what they hope to call “The Shipyard.”

It includes a multi-purpose stadium, concert venue, restaurant, homes and business space near the intersection of West Mason Street and Broadway.

The project has a price tag of about $9 million.

Developers hope the Stadium District Board will contribute $500,000.

“We’re tapping into all sources right now, I think, in terms of, this is for the city but it’s also for the region, and I think when you look at the county and the state, fitting some of their objectives of economic development and job growth and creation,” Vonck said.

But there were still some questions about how The Shipyard would be used.

“I’d like to see some commitment letters from the different sports and colleges and the local schools regarding their intentions to use the facility once it’s completed,” Board Chair Ann Patteson said.

Developers are hoping to reach an agreement with the city’s Redevelopment Authority in the coming months.